Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) EPS is poised to hit 2.43 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.43% to $178.52. During the day, the stock rose to $182.23 and sunk to $177.32 before settling in for the price of $177.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADI posted a 52-week range of $133.48-$181.86.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $512.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $504.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $168.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $158.80.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24450 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.19, operating margin was +29.37 and Pretax Margin of +25.79.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Analog Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Director sold 6,800 shares at the rate of 180.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,224,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,157. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s Director sold 3,400 for 171.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 582,522. This particular insider is now the holder of 65,157 in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 7/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +22.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.60% and is forecasted to reach 10.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.87, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.66.

In the same vein, ADI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.27, a figure that is expected to reach 2.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

[Analog Devices Inc., ADI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.12% While, its Average True Range was 4.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.87% that was lower than 35.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.