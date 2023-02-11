Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) volume hits 0.93 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.65% to $0.35. During the day, the stock rose to $0.366 and sunk to $0.331 before settling in for the price of $0.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLGC posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$2.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3054, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6852.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 162 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -78.80, operating margin was -199.58 and Pretax Margin of -238.96.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Flora Growth Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.44%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -236.63 while generating a return on equity of -45.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flora Growth Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49.

In the same vein, FLGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Flora Growth Corp., FLGC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.54 million was inferior to the volume of 3.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.0525.

Raw Stochastic average of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 166.45% that was higher than 127.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.