Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) last month volatility was 3.85%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on February 09, 2023, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) started slowly as it slid -3.45% to $3.36. During the day, the stock rose to $3.545 and sunk to $3.34 before settling in for the price of $3.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$5.50.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -120.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $612.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $434.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.24.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 37609 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.05, operating margin was +19.23 and Pretax Margin of -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 36.00% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -120.80%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 138.45.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.05 million was better the volume of 3.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.24% that was lower than 58.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

