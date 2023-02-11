Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) plunge -3.33% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.51% to $5.81. During the day, the stock rose to $6.045 and sunk to $5.805 before settling in for the price of $5.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LICY posted a 52-week range of $4.48-$9.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $178.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.37.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.10%, in contrast to 42.30% institutional ownership.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 78.77.

In the same vein, LICY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.31 million was inferior to the volume of 1.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.06% that was higher than 59.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.