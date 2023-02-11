Search
Shaun Noe
Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) volume hits 1.43 million: A New Opening for Investors

Company News

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -23.49% to $0.75. During the day, the stock rose to $0.988 and sunk to $0.702 before settling in for the price of $0.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPAD posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$6.37.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 108.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $247.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $197.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6665, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9081.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.04, operating margin was +0.95 and Pretax Margin of +0.32.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 69.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director bought 140,359 shares at the rate of 1.68, making the entire transaction reach 235,887 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,378,106. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Director bought 359,641 for 1.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 610,347. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,237,747 in total.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.31 while generating a return on equity of 2.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 108.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05.

In the same vein, OPAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

[Offerpad Solutions Inc., OPAD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.1658.

Raw Stochastic average of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 219.15% that was higher than 145.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

