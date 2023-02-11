Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) last week performance was 70.40%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) had a quiet start as it plunged -21.23% to $0.43. During the day, the stock rose to $21.08 and sunk to $14.80 before settling in for the price of $0.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFAI posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$1.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2039, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3193.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1705 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.98, operating margin was -10.54 and Pretax Margin of -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.23%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.20%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, GFAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31.

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI]. Its last 5-days volume of 49.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 14.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.1089.

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 340.41% that was higher than 165.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.