The Timken Company (TKR) is 11.21% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.61% to $83.21. During the day, the stock rose to $85.91 and sunk to $82.90 before settling in for the price of $84.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TKR posted a 52-week range of $50.85-$87.36.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.87.

The Timken Company (TKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Tools & Accessories industry. The Timken Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 84.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s President and CEO sold 16,650 shares at the rate of 74.43, making the entire transaction reach 1,239,260 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 339,843. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Director sold 1,798 for 74.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 134,203. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,770 in total.

The Timken Company (TKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.33) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.70% and is forecasted to reach 6.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Timken Company (TKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.71, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 92.11.

In the same vein, TKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.98, a figure that is expected to reach 1.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Timken Company (TKR)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Timken Company, TKR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.1 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.65 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.09% While, its Average True Range was 2.74.

Raw Stochastic average of The Timken Company (TKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.95% that was higher than 31.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.