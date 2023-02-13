$1.04M in average volume shows that Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is heading in the right direction

On February 10, 2023, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) opened at $16.16, lower -2.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.42 and dropped to $15.835 before settling in for the closing price of $16.53. Price fluctuations for LMND have ranged from $12.82 to $32.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.50% at the time writing. With a float of $48.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1119 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 29.65%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 106,625. In this transaction Chief Insurance Officer of this company sold 4,265 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 8,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $21.61, making the entire transaction worth $162,056. This insider now owns 106,670 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.32) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -288.98 while generating a return on equity of -31.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.82, a number that is poised to hit -1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.12 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 27.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.45 in the near term. At $16.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.28.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

There are currently 69,164K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 128,400 K according to its annual income of -241,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 74,000 K and its income totaled -91,400 K.