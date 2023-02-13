11.86% volatility in Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $58.255, down -4.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.7384 and dropped to $55.97 before settling in for the closing price of $59.63. Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has traded in a range of $31.55-$217.49.

While this was happening, with a float of $175.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3730 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.83, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 361,832. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,960 shares at a rate of $72.95, taking the stock ownership to the 208,830 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 44,598 for $79.33, making the entire transaction worth $3,537,757. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$4.95 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$2.65) by -$2.3. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.60, a number that is poised to hit -2.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) saw its 5-day average volume 18.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 19.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.80.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $60.56 in the near term. At $64.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.03.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.53 billion has total of 226,966K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,839 M in contrast with the sum of 3,624 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 590,340 K and last quarter income was -544,640 K.