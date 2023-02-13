134.62% percent quarterly performance for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is not indicative of the underlying story

On February 10, 2023, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) opened at $3.17, lower -7.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.2299 and dropped to $2.94 before settling in for the closing price of $3.28. Price fluctuations for LX have ranged from $1.26 to $3.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 21.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 288.70% at the time writing. With a float of $39.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3896 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.24, operating margin of +28.64, and the pretax margin is +24.10.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is 4.17%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +20.31 while generating a return on equity of 34.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 288.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.36% during the next five years compared to 59.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58 and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

Looking closely at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s (LX) raw stochastic average was set at 68.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.11. However, in the short run, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.21. Second resistance stands at $3.36. The third major resistance level sits at $3.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.63.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Key Stats

There are currently 183,868K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 604.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,786 M according to its annual income of 366,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 378,200 K and its income totaled 38,720 K.