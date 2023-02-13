194.01% percent quarterly performance for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $1.67, down -2.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.6799 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. Over the past 52 weeks, CDTX has traded in a range of $0.40-$1.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 55.10%. With a float of $63.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 89 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.62, operating margin of -85.24, and the pretax margin is -85.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 14,177. In this transaction CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of this company sold 11,814 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 1,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s CFO & CBO sold 15,642 for $0.77, making the entire transaction worth $12,035. This insider now owns 150,789 shares in total.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -85.67 while generating a return on equity of -263.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s (CDTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.62 million, its volume of 2.01 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s (CDTX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9324, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7005. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6966 in the near term. At $1.7632, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4634. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3968.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 119.59 million has total of 71,618K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 49,570 K in contrast with the sum of -42,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,740 K and last quarter income was 14,980 K.