25.12% percent quarterly performance for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is not indicative of the underlying story

On February 10, 2023, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) opened at $106.32, lower -1.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.855 and dropped to $104.29 before settling in for the closing price of $107.66. Price fluctuations for TER have ranged from $67.81 to $127.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.00% at the time writing. With a float of $154.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.36 million.

The firm has a total of 5900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.51, operating margin of +26.91, and the pretax margin is +26.64.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 879,120. In this transaction VP and Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,992 shares at a rate of $110.00, taking the stock ownership to the 58,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s VP, General Counsel, Secretary sold 686 for $100.00, making the entire transaction worth $68,600. This insider now owns 23,270 shares in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.04) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 28.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.67% during the next five years compared to 94.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teradyne Inc., TER], we can find that recorded value of 1.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.69.

During the past 100 days, Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) raw stochastic average was set at 85.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $108.13. The third major resistance level sits at $109.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $101.72.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Key Stats

There are currently 155,756K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,155 M according to its annual income of 715,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 731,840 K and its income totaled 172,300 K.