Search
admin
admin

$3.00M in average volume shows that FREYR Battery (FREY) is heading in the right direction

Top Picks

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.91, soaring 1.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.91 and dropped to $8.4875 before settling in for the closing price of $8.49. Within the past 52 weeks, FREY’s price has moved between $6.42 and $16.94.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.50%. With a float of $113.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 119 employees.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 18.68%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -33.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

FREYR Battery (FREY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.30 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 6.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.86 in the near term. At $9.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.25. The third support level lies at $8.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.19 billion based on 116,705K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -93,380 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -93,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) posted a -7.69% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
February 10, 2023, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) trading session started at the price of $19.61, that was 0.30% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 25,271 K

Shaun Noe -
On February 10, 2023, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) opened at $0.6615, lower -3.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) market cap hits 13.50 million

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) stock priced at $0.1934, down -5.72% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.