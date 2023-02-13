Search
3.88% volatility in R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

February 10, 2023, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) trading session started at the price of $13.64, that was -1.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.79 and dropped to $13.43 before settling in for the closing price of $13.84. A 52-week range for RCM has been $6.71 – $27.86.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 20.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -785.00%. With a float of $303.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.70 million.

In an organization with 10200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.86, operating margin of +12.45, and the pretax margin is +8.60.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward R1 RCM Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of R1 RCM Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 306,375,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000,000 shares at a rate of $20.43, taking the stock ownership to the 164,754,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s insider sold 40,000 for $25.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,280. This insider now owns 123,772 shares in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +6.59 while generating a return on equity of 28.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -785.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to -37.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) raw stochastic average was set at 50.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.95. However, in the short run, R1 RCM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.81. Second resistance stands at $13.98. The third major resistance level sits at $14.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.09.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Key Stats

There are 416,511K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.76 billion. As of now, sales total 1,475 M while income totals 97,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 496,000 K while its last quarter net income were -29,500 K.

