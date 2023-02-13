-48.16% percent quarterly performance for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.115, plunging -0.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1211 and dropped to $0.1115 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Within the past 52 weeks, NVOS’s price has moved between $0.10 and $3.32.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.60%. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.82 million.

The firm has a total of 113 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.88, operating margin of -45.93, and the pretax margin is -48.05.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 31.25%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 11,156. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 217,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $2.23, making the entire transaction worth $11,125. This insider now owns 212,717 shares in total.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -47.95 while generating a return on equity of -12.14.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., NVOS], we can find that recorded value of 16.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 26.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 187.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1744, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0976. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1234. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1270. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1330. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1138, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1078. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1042.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.18 million based on 35,217K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,310 K and income totals -4,460 K. The company made 13,852 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.