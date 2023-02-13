$875.48K in average volume shows that Urban Edge Properties (UE) is heading in the right direction

On Friday, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) higher 0.77% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $15.51. Price fluctuations for UE have ranged from $12.91 to $19.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.50% at the time writing. With a float of $113.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.38 million.

The firm has a total of 116 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +34.90, and the pretax margin is +25.63.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +24.15 while generating a return on equity of 10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Urban Edge Properties (UE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Urban Edge Properties, UE], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 74.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.86. The third major resistance level sits at $16.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.13.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

There are currently 117,438K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 425,080 K according to its annual income of 102,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 98,290 K and its income totaled 11,380 K.