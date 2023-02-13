A look at Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On February 10, 2023, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) opened at $5.49, higher 3.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.68 and dropped to $5.46 before settling in for the closing price of $5.49. Price fluctuations for CLNE have ranged from $4.02 to $8.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -8.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -789.10% at the time writing. With a float of $176.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 482 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.64, operating margin of -35.33, and the pretax margin is -36.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 61,960. In this transaction SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of this company sold 11,286 shares at a rate of $5.49, taking the stock ownership to the 630,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s COO AND SECRETARY sold 8,140 for $5.57, making the entire transaction worth $45,307. This insider now owns 854,313 shares in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -35.94 while generating a return on equity of -14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -789.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -33.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 148.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.93 million, its volume of 1.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.75 in the near term. At $5.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.31.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

There are currently 222,428K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 255,650 K according to its annual income of -93,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 125,690 K and its income totaled -8,970 K.