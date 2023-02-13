A look at First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) stock priced at $24.67, up 0.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.73 and dropped to $24.67 before settling in for the closing price of $24.67. FHN’s price has ranged from $16.78 to $24.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.90%. With a float of $529.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $535.99 million.

The firm has a total of 7676 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Horizon Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 115,820. In this transaction Sr. EVP, Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 4,694 shares at a rate of $24.67, taking the stock ownership to the 145,691 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s President-Specialty Banking sold 139,637 for $24.75, making the entire transaction worth $3,455,839. This insider now owns 527,091 shares in total.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Horizon Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Horizon Corporation, FHN], we can find that recorded value of 2.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) raw stochastic average was set at 90.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.77. The third major resistance level sits at $24.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.63.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.25 billion, the company has a total of 536,804K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,512 M while annual income is 900,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,034 M while its latest quarter income was 266,000 K.