A look at NGL Energy Partners LP’s (NGL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) stock priced at $1.94, up 21.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.20 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. NGL’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $2.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -9.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.80%. With a float of $122.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 842 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.66, operating margin of +5.27, and the pretax margin is -2.30.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of NGL Energy Partners LP is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 53,700. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 2,938,615 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.08, making the entire transaction worth $26,940. This insider now owns 101,000 shares in total.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.32 while generating a return on equity of -13.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -43.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NGL Energy Partners LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Looking closely at NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, NGL Energy Partners LP’s (NGL) raw stochastic average was set at 90.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5200. However, in the short run, NGL Energy Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2200. Second resistance stands at $2.3600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6200.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 223.50 million, the company has a total of 130,696K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,948 M while annual income is -184,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,009 M while its latest quarter income was 3,510 K.