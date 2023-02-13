A major move is in the offing as Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) market cap hits 1.53 billion

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.75, soaring 11.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.63 and dropped to $15.70 before settling in for the closing price of $15.12. Within the past 52 weeks, CRSR’s price has moved between $10.96 and $23.98.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.40%. With a float of $41.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2490 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.57, operating margin of -3.98, and the pretax margin is -4.64.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Corsair Gaming Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 70,000. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $14.00, taking the stock ownership to the 196,543 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,585 for $13.88, making the entire transaction worth $49,774. This insider now owns 30,665 shares in total.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -4.43 while generating a return on equity of -10.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Looking closely at Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Corsair Gaming Inc.’s (CRSR) raw stochastic average was set at 77.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.69. However, in the short run, Corsair Gaming Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.79. Second resistance stands at $18.68. The third major resistance level sits at $19.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.93.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.53 billion based on 95,989K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,904 M and income totals 100,960 K. The company made 311,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.