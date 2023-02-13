A major move is in the offing as Dominion Energy Inc. (D) market cap hits 48.10 billion

On February 10, 2023, Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) trading session started at the price of $58.07, that was 3.14% jump from the session before, before settling in for the closing price of $57.73. A 52-week range for D has been $57.18 – $88.78.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 87.70%. With a float of $832.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $832.60 million.

The firm has a total of 17100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dominion Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Dominion Energy Inc. is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 377,562. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 6,250 shares at a rate of $60.41, taking the stock ownership to the 98,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s EVP and COO sold 6,250 for $83.89, making the entire transaction worth $524,303. This insider now owns 110,147 shares in total.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.76) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.47% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dominion Energy Inc., D], we can find that recorded value of 6.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Dominion Energy Inc.’s (D) raw stochastic average was set at 9.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.00. The third major resistance level sits at $62.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.35.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Key Stats

There are 833,275K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 48.10 billion. As of now, sales total 13,964 M while income totals 3,288 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,386 M while its last quarter net income were 778,000 K.