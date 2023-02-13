A major move is in the offing as Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) market cap hits 19.02 billion

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) stock priced at $92.80, down -2.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.01 and dropped to $90.47 before settling in for the closing price of $93.25. OMC’s price has ranged from $61.31 to $96.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.30%. With a float of $202.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 74200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.02, operating margin of +15.37, and the pretax margin is +13.61.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Omnicom Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 146,170. In this transaction Senior VP and Treasurer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $73.08, taking the stock ownership to the 16,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Director sold 1,300 for $70.79, making the entire transaction worth $92,028. This insider now owns 10,048 shares in total.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.77 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.21 while generating a return on equity of 40.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.70% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Omnicom Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Looking closely at Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Omnicom Group Inc.’s (OMC) raw stochastic average was set at 84.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.36. However, in the short run, Omnicom Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $92.61. Second resistance stands at $94.08. The third major resistance level sits at $95.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $87.53.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.02 billion, the company has a total of 202,713K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,289 M while annual income is 1,408 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,443 M while its latest quarter income was 364,500 K.