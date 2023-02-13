A major move is in the offing as QuantumScape Corporation (QS) market cap hits 3.74 billion

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) stock price down -4.42% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.59. QS’s price has ranged from $5.11 to $22.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.30%. With a float of $262.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $434.05 million.

The firm has a total of 570 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 72,306. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $8.51, taking the stock ownership to the 657,733 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 8,500 for $7.80, making the entire transaction worth $66,303. This insider now owns 277,794 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are QuantumScape Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 25.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], we can find that recorded value of 6.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.85. The third major resistance level sits at $9.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.31.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.74 billion, the company has a total of 435,957K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -45,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -117,660 K.