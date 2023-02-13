A major move is in the offing as Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) market cap hits 13.50 million

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) stock priced at $0.1934, down -5.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1979 and dropped to $0.175 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. TRKA’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $1.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 191.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -95.00%. With a float of $34.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.63, operating margin of -17.26, and the pretax margin is -33.21.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -33.24 while generating a return on equity of -265.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Troika Media Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 20.01 million, its volume of 26.93 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1492, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4684. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1989 in the near term. At $0.2099, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2218. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1760, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1641. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1531.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.50 million, the company has a total of 67,031K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 116,410 K while annual income is -38,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 119,810 K while its latest quarter income was 1,270 K.