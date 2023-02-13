Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) posted a -23.51% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On February 10, 2023, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) opened at $4.48, lower -12.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.54 and dropped to $4.25 before settling in for the closing price of $6.34. Price fluctuations for ASPS have ranged from $5.52 to $17.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -29.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 117.10% at the time writing. With a float of $9.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2024 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 188,947. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 19,418 shares at a rate of $9.73, taking the stock ownership to the 3,778,219 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 5,000 for $9.85, making the entire transaction worth $49,250. This insider now owns 552,920 shares in total.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.65) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -36.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -12.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.3 million, its volume of 0.49 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s (ASPS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.96 in the near term. At $6.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.38.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) Key Stats

There are currently 16,123K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 102.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 178,450 K according to its annual income of 11,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 38,380 K and its income totaled -14,390 K.