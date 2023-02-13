AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) with a beta value of 1.98 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) stock price down -8.58% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. AMC’s price has ranged from $3.77 to $21.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -4.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.20%. With a float of $515.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $516.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3046 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 377,748. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 80,750 shares at a rate of $4.68, taking the stock ownership to the 4,420 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER sold 12,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,000. This insider now owns 1,250 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 33.62 million, its volume of 41.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.19 in the near term. At $5.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.05.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.77 billion, the company has a total of 516,821K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,528 M while annual income is -1,269 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 968,400 K while its latest quarter income was -226,900 K.