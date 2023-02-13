Search
Sana Meer
Amesite Inc. (AMST) average volume reaches $1.25M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) stock priced at $0.36, down -18.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.36 and dropped to $0.27 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. AMST’s price has ranged from $0.13 to $1.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.50%. With a float of $20.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.62, operating margin of -1299.36, and the pretax margin is -1299.84.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Amesite Inc. is 31.50%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 6,520. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 6,266,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 20,000 for $0.23, making the entire transaction worth $4,560. This insider now owns 6,246,667 shares in total.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1299.84 while generating a return on equity of -91.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amesite Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of Amesite Inc. (AMST)

Looking closely at Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Amesite Inc.’s (AMST) raw stochastic average was set at 41.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 193.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2731, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3930. However, in the short run, Amesite Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3467. Second resistance stands at $0.3983. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2183. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1667.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.90 million, the company has a total of 30,300K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60 K while annual income is -4,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 280 K while its latest quarter income was -1,577 K.

