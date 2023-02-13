Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 294,810 K

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.46, soaring 1.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.65 and dropped to $14.37 before settling in for the closing price of $14.44. Within the past 52 weeks, ABR’s price has moved between $11.16 and $18.09.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 30.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.70%. With a float of $167.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 579 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.05, operating margin of +75.95, and the pretax margin is +50.81.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 44.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 142,157. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,255 shares at a rate of $15.36, taking the stock ownership to the 134,705 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $16.39, making the entire transaction worth $40,975. This insider now owns 227,500 shares in total.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +40.65 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s (ABR) raw stochastic average was set at 82.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.74 in the near term. At $14.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.18.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.48 billion based on 171,524K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 799,240 K and income totals 339,300 K. The company made 294,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 73,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.