Asana Inc. (ASAN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.62% last month.

February 10, 2023, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) trading session started at the price of $15.25, that was -7.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.35 and dropped to $14.37 before settling in for the closing price of $15.61. A 52-week range for ASAN has been $11.32 – $74.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.70%. With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.66 million.

In an organization with 1666 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Asana Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 31.60%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 69,001. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,055 shares at a rate of $13.65, taking the stock ownership to the 607,051 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 2,034 for $13.65, making the entire transaction worth $27,764. This insider now owns 166,270 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.39) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Asana Inc. (ASAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.52. However, in the short run, Asana Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.10. Second resistance stands at $15.71. The third major resistance level sits at $16.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.75. The third support level lies at $13.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

There are 212,774K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.32 billion. As of now, sales total 378,440 K while income totals -288,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 141,440 K while its last quarter net income were -100,910 K.