ASPN (Aspen Aerogels Inc.) climbed 3.58 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.95, soaring 3.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.51 and dropped to $9.84 before settling in for the closing price of $10.06. Within the past 52 weeks, ASPN’s price has moved between $7.93 and $38.04.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 0.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -47.40%. With a float of $64.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 418 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.17, operating margin of -33.38, and the pretax margin is -30.50.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aspen Aerogels Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,510. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,700 shares at a rate of $11.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,526,316 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $100,000,002. This insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in total.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.57) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -30.50 while generating a return on equity of -37.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Looking closely at Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) raw stochastic average was set at 28.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.88. However, in the short run, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.67. Second resistance stands at $10.93. The third major resistance level sits at $11.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.33.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 665.00 million based on 40,909K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 121,620 K and income totals -37,090 K. The company made 36,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

2.43% volatility in Flowserve Corporation (FLS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
February 10, 2023, Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) trading session started at the price of $34.80, that was 8.50% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) average volume reaches $1.66M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
On Friday, Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) lower -0.05% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $124.41. Price...
Read more

Investors must take note of Wipro Limited’s (WIT) performance last week, which was -1.80%.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) stock price up 0.20% from the previous day of trading,...
Read more

