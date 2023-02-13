Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -14.15%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.9342, plunging -1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9449 and dropped to $0.905 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. Within the past 52 weeks, ACB’s price has moved between $0.82 and $4.90.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 65.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -95.30%. With a float of $275.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.45 million.

In an organization with 1338 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.98, operating margin of -157.59, and the pretax margin is -777.01.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 20.66%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -776.02 while generating a return on equity of -127.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.8 million. That was better than the volume of 8.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0182, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4621. However, in the short run, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9349. Second resistance stands at $0.9599. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9748. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8950, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8801. The third support level lies at $0.8551 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 372.50 million based on 324,331K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 174,880 K and income totals -1,357 M. The company made 37,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -39,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.