Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) volume exceeds 1.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) stock priced at $7.19, down -0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.2153 and dropped to $7.145 before settling in for the closing price of $7.26. BBVA’s price has ranged from $3.93 to $7.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.50%. With a float of $5.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.06 billion.

The firm has a total of 115675 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.10% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05

Technical Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., BBVA], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) raw stochastic average was set at 90.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.26. The third major resistance level sits at $7.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.02 billion, the company has a total of 6,386,668K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,223 M while annual income is 6,976 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,662 M while its latest quarter income was 1,611 M.