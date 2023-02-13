Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.22 million

On February 10, 2023, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) opened at $7.02, lower -5.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.055 and dropped to $6.7006 before settling in for the closing price of $7.28. Price fluctuations for BZUN have ranged from $3.41 to $13.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -145.60% at the time writing. With a float of $53.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.72 million.

The firm has a total of 8821 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.13, operating margin of -0.70, and the pretax margin is -1.64.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Baozun Inc. is 0.93%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -2.34 while generating a return on equity of -4.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -145.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.87% during the next five years compared to -31.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Baozun Inc. (BZUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Baozun Inc., BZUN], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Baozun Inc.’s (BZUN) raw stochastic average was set at 66.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.24. The third major resistance level sits at $7.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.36.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Key Stats

There are currently 69,598K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 428.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,474 M according to its annual income of -32,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 244,780 K and its income totaled -22,400 K.