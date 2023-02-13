Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) with a beta value of 1.55 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

February 10, 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) trading session started at the price of $2.57, that was -9.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.57 and dropped to $2.30 before settling in for the closing price of $2.60. A 52-week range for BBBY has been $1.27 – $30.06.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -269.00%. With a float of $114.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.84 million.

The firm has a total of 32000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,000,000 for $21.17, making the entire transaction worth $105,845,055. This insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.85) by -$1.37. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.21, a number that is poised to hit -1.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., BBBY], we can find that recorded value of 157.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 98.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 15.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 430.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 245.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.68. The third major resistance level sits at $2.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.97.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

There are 117,322K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 303.81 million. As of now, sales total 7,868 M while income totals -559,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,259 M while its last quarter net income were -392,970 K.