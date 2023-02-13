Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) 20 Days SMA touches -0.46%: The odds favor the bear

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $84.25, soaring 0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.58 and dropped to $83.92 before settling in for the closing price of $84.96. Within the past 52 weeks, BBY’s price has moved between $60.78 and $112.96.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.00%. With a float of $200.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 105000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.32, operating margin of +5.79, and the pretax margin is +5.84.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 199,975. In this transaction EVP, Omnichannel of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $79.99, taking the stock ownership to the 42,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chairman Emeritus sold 366,100 for $81.94, making the entire transaction worth $29,999,014. This insider now owns 590,148 shares in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.27) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +4.74 while generating a return on equity of 64.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.23% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.70, a number that is poised to hit 2.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Looking closely at Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 76.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.72. However, in the short run, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $86.09. Second resistance stands at $86.67. The third major resistance level sits at $87.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.77.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.80 billion based on 221,264K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 51,761 M and income totals 2,454 M. The company made 10,587 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 277,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.