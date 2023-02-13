Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is 2.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) stock price up 3.23% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. BHG’s price has ranged from $0.49 to $4.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -648.20%. With a float of $593.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3203 workers is very important to gauge.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 248,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 598,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 185,000 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $120,250. This insider now owns 1,070,112 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -648.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bright Health Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

The latest stats from [Bright Health Group Inc., BHG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.77 million was inferior to 1.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 41.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7814, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3392. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8306. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8559. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8957. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7655, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7257. The third support level lies at $0.7004 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 491.68 million, the company has a total of 629,699K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,029 M while annual income is -1,185 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,632 M while its latest quarter income was -306,070 K.