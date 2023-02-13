Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.62%

Company News

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.53, soaring 2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.02 and dropped to $17.49 before settling in for the closing price of $17.54. Within the past 52 weeks, BNL’s price has moved between $14.98 and $22.80.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 21.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 52.70%. With a float of $169.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.58 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +33.71, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 53,000. In this transaction SVP – Asset Management of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $21.20, taking the stock ownership to the 54,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP – Acquisitions sold 4,000 for $21.50, making the entire transaction worth $86,000. This insider now owns 52,176 shares in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.77 while generating a return on equity of 1.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.94 million. That was better than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 74.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.83. However, in the short run, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.12. Second resistance stands at $18.33. The third major resistance level sits at $18.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.27. The third support level lies at $17.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.04 billion based on 173,115K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 382,880 K and income totals 102,430 K. The company made 103,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 27,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.

