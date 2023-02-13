Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) soared 6.04 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.82, soaring 6.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.93 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $1.67 and $99.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -40.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.10%. With a float of $16.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 6.37%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 53.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.93

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8019, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.6526. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9733 in the near term. At $2.0167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7567. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7133.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.31 million based on 10,189K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -68,160 K. The company made 160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.