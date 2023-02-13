Campbell Soup Company (CPB) posted a 1.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) kicked off on February 10, 2023 up 1.82% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $50.51. Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has traded in a range of $41.72-$57.78.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 8.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.20%. With a float of $192.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14700 employees.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Campbell Soup Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 2,123,948. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 37,354 shares at a rate of $56.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 44,232 for $56.46, making the entire transaction worth $2,497,339. This insider now owns 136,739 shares in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.01% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Looking closely at Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 44.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.34. However, in the short run, Campbell Soup Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.74. Second resistance stands at $52.04. The third major resistance level sits at $52.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.97.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.13 billion has total of 299,468K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,562 M in contrast with the sum of 757,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,575 M and last quarter income was 297,000 K.