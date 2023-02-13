Search
admin
admin

Can Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) drop of -17.36% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Top Picks

On February 10, 2023, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) opened at $0.31, lower -6.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3149 and dropped to $0.296 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for BRQS have ranged from $0.19 to $7.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.70% at the time writing. With a float of $29.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.00 million.

In an organization with 307 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2018, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.77

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.71 million. That was better than the volume of 1.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2964, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2748. However, in the short run, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3113. Second resistance stands at $0.3225. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3302. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2924, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2847. The third support level lies at $0.2735 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

There are currently 7,198K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,560 K according to its annual income of -55,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -14,467 K and its income totaled -72,285 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) volume exceeds 8.6 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.92, plunging -0.99% from the previous trading...
Read more

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) 20 Days SMA touches -0.52%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
February 10, 2023, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) trading session started at the price of $3.44, that was -3.75% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

BARK Inc. (BARK) kicked off at the price of $1.53: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) stock priced at $1.82, down -21.94% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.