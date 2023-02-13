Can Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) hike of 0.08% in a week be considered a lucky break?

February 10, 2023, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) trading session started at the price of $23.17, that was 4.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.545 and dropped to $23.16 before settling in for the closing price of $23.30. A 52-week range for FLEX has been $13.63 – $25.12.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.00%. With a float of $450.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.00 million.

In an organization with 172648 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.33, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Flex Ltd. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 433,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $21.69, taking the stock ownership to the 52,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Group President sold 12,376 for $21.39, making the entire transaction worth $264,718. This insider now owns 111,105 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.31% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.02 million. That was better than the volume of 6.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.64. However, in the short run, Flex Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.94. Second resistance stands at $25.43. The third major resistance level sits at $26.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.66. The third support level lies at $22.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

There are 451,081K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.51 billion. As of now, sales total 26,041 M while income totals 936,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,756 M while its last quarter net income were 230,000 K.