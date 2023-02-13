Can MICT Inc.’s (MICT) hike of 0.90% in a week be considered a lucky break?

February 10, 2023, MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) trading session started at the price of $1.06, that was 8.74% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $0.9995 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. A 52-week range for MICT has been $0.41 – $1.35.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 33.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.10%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 431 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.31, operating margin of -67.52, and the pretax margin is -69.96.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MICT Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MICT Inc. is 28.50%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -65.43 while generating a return on equity of -35.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MICT Inc. (MICT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of MICT Inc. (MICT)

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, MICT Inc.’s (MICT) raw stochastic average was set at 70.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9993, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7735. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1602 in the near term. At $1.2003, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2807. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0397, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9593. The third support level lies at $0.9192 if the price breaches the second support level.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Key Stats

There are 157,450K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 162.20 million. As of now, sales total 55,680 K while income totals -36,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,760 K while its last quarter net income were -7,670 K.