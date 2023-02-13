Can Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) hike of 27.25% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.90, soaring 30.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.10 and dropped to $3.73 before settling in for the closing price of $3.80. Within the past 52 weeks, OSCR’s price has moved between $2.05 and $10.52.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.00%. With a float of $177.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2621 workers is very important to gauge.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 82,832. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company sold 31,397 shares at a rate of $2.64, taking the stock ownership to the 334,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Insurance Officer sold 17,456 for $2.64, making the entire transaction worth $46,052. This insider now owns 165,801 shares in total.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.48) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -15.30 while generating a return on equity of -53.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

The latest stats from [Oscar Health Inc., OSCR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.41 million was superior to 1.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 79.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.96. The third major resistance level sits at $6.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.22. The third support level lies at $2.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 816.11 million based on 214,755K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,839 M and income totals -572,610 K. The company made 978,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -192,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.