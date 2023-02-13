Can Sylvamo Corporation’s (SLVM) drop of -9.24% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) stock priced at $45.53, down -6.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.98 and dropped to $42.555 before settling in for the closing price of $47.52. SLVM’s price has ranged from $28.37 to $57.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 95.70%. With a float of $39.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.10 million.

In an organization with 7500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.37, operating margin of +14.77, and the pretax margin is +12.87.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. The insider ownership of Sylvamo Corporation is 10.95%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 167,270,478. In this transaction See General Remark. of this company sold 4,614,358 shares at a rate of $36.25, taking the stock ownership to the 15,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,614,358 for $36.25, making the entire transaction worth $167,270,478. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 78.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sylvamo Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was better than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Sylvamo Corporation’s (SLVM) raw stochastic average was set at 45.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.79. However, in the short run, Sylvamo Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.01. Second resistance stands at $47.71. The third major resistance level sits at $49.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.86. The third support level lies at $39.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.10 billion, the company has a total of 44,111K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,502 M while annual income is 331,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 968,000 K while its latest quarter income was 57,000 K.