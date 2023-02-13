CDW Corporation (CDW) 20 Days SMA touches 4.03%: The odds favor the bear

On February 10, 2023, CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) opened at $203.08, higher 1.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $205.77 and dropped to $201.98 before settling in for the closing price of $203.36. Price fluctuations for CDW have ranged from $147.91 to $204.77 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.20% at the time writing. With a float of $134.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.44, operating margin of +7.31, and the pretax margin is +6.26.

CDW Corporation (CDW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CDW Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06, was worth 491,150. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 2,900 shares at a rate of $169.36, taking the stock ownership to the 50,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s insider bought 1,475 for $169.90, making the entire transaction worth $250,602. This insider now owns 16,313 shares in total.

CDW Corporation (CDW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.42) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.69 while generating a return on equity of 96.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.54% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CDW Corporation (CDW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.13, a number that is poised to hit 2.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CDW Corporation (CDW)

Looking closely at CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.13.

During the past 100 days, CDW Corporation’s (CDW) raw stochastic average was set at 99.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $189.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $174.78. However, in the short run, CDW Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $206.95. Second resistance stands at $208.25. The third major resistance level sits at $210.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $203.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $200.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $199.37.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) Key Stats

There are currently 135,391K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,821 M according to its annual income of 988,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,216 M and its income totaled 297,800 K.