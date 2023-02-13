Chubb Limited (CB) with a beta value of 0.66 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) kicked off on February 10, 2023 up 0.60% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $213.41. Over the past 52 weeks, CB has traded in a range of $173.78-$231.37.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 147.30%. With a float of $413.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $416.54 million.

The firm has a total of 31000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Chubb Limited (CB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Chubb Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 1,764,678. In this transaction Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of this company sold 7,949 shares at a rate of $222.00, taking the stock ownership to the 123,553 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* sold 19,051 for $218.59, making the entire transaction worth $4,164,421. This insider now owns 131,502 shares in total.

Chubb Limited (CB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.51) by $0.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.19% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chubb Limited’s (CB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.52, a number that is poised to hit 4.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chubb Limited (CB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chubb Limited, CB], we can find that recorded value of 1.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.30.

During the past 100 days, Chubb Limited’s (CB) raw stochastic average was set at 71.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $219.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $203.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $215.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $216.30. The third major resistance level sits at $217.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $213.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $212.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $211.59.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.58 billion has total of 415,050K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,166 M in contrast with the sum of 5,313 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,426 M and last quarter income was 1,312 M.