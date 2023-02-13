CME Group Inc. (CME) 20 Days SMA touches 4.30%: The odds favor the bear

On February 10, 2023, CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) trading session started at the price of $183.08, that was 0.65% jump from the session before, before settling in for the closing price of $182.92. A 52-week range for CME has been $162.26 – $245.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.20%. With a float of $358.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3480 employees.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CME Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CME Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 218,906. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,244 shares at a rate of $175.98, taking the stock ownership to the 249,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s Director bought 55 for $175.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,651. This insider now owns 2,212 shares in total.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.94) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.05% during the next five years compared to 10.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CME Group Inc. (CME) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1093.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.40, a number that is poised to hit 2.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CME Group Inc. (CME)

Looking closely at CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), its last 5-days average volume was 2.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.79.

During the past 100 days, CME Group Inc.’s (CME) raw stochastic average was set at 75.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $175.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $188.39. However, in the short run, CME Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $184.97. Second resistance stands at $185.84. The third major resistance level sits at $187.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $182.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $181.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $180.68.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Key Stats

There are 359,728K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 65.80 billion. As of now, sales total 4,690 M while income totals 2,636 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,228 M while its last quarter net income were 679,600 K.