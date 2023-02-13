Search
Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) volume exceeds 3.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $72.93, up 0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.73 and dropped to $72.73 before settling in for the closing price of $72.83. Over the past 52 weeks, CL has traded in a range of $67.84-$83.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 2.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -18.60%. With a float of $834.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $835.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.04, operating margin of +20.50, and the pretax margin is +14.80.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Colgate-Palmolive Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 422,770. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,703 shares at a rate of $74.13, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 656 for $77.58, making the entire transaction worth $50,890. This insider now owns 7,913 shares in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.71) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.93 while generating a return on equity of 353.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.02% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Looking closely at Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL), its last 5-days average volume was 3.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL) raw stochastic average was set at 45.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.76. However, in the short run, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.94. Second resistance stands at $74.34. The third major resistance level sits at $74.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.83 billion has total of 835,214K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,967 M in contrast with the sum of 1,785 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,629 M and last quarter income was 5,000 K.

