Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.25%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $80.00, up 0.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.115 and dropped to $79.99 before settling in for the closing price of $80.10. Over the past 52 weeks, COUP has traded in a range of $40.29-$140.91.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 40.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -95.50%. With a float of $75.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3076 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.62, operating margin of -33.59, and the pretax margin is -51.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Coupa Software Incorporated is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 67,554. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 845 shares at a rate of $79.95, taking the stock ownership to the 5,607 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 296 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $23,680. This insider now owns 6,436 shares in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -52.26 while generating a return on equity of -39.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.33% during the next five years compared to -22.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

The latest stats from [Coupa Software Incorporated, COUP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.61 million was inferior to 2.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) raw stochastic average was set at 99.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.20. The third major resistance level sits at $80.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.95. The third support level lies at $79.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.05 billion has total of 75,541K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 725,290 K in contrast with the sum of -379,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 217,340 K and last quarter income was -84,680 K.