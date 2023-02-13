D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.80% last month.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $1.09, up 3.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.032 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has traded in a range of $1.02-$13.23.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -214.80%. With a float of $60.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 190 employees.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.87.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) saw its 5-day average volume 6.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1760 in the near term. At $1.2220, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2940. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0580, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9860. The third support level lies at $0.9400 if the price breaches the second support level.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 121.50 million has total of 111,506K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,279 K in contrast with the sum of 24,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,700 K and last quarter income was -13,050 K.