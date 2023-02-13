Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.80% last month.

Company News

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $1.09, up 3.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.032 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has traded in a range of $1.02-$13.23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -214.80%. With a float of $60.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 190 employees.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.87.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) saw its 5-day average volume 6.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1760 in the near term. At $1.2220, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2940. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0580, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9860. The third support level lies at $0.9400 if the price breaches the second support level.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 121.50 million has total of 111,506K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,279 K in contrast with the sum of 24,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,700 K and last quarter income was -13,050 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Recent developments with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.10 cents.

Shaun Noe -
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.09, plunging -1.39% from the previous...
Read more

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) posted a -1.69% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
February 10, 2023, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) trading session started at the price of $12.93, that was -2.44% drop from the session...
Read more

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,091 M

Shaun Noe -
On February 10, 2023, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) opened at $7.30, lower -2.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.